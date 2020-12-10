BBC News

Brexit: 'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU - PM

Boris Johnson says there is a "strong possibility" the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

The prime minister said "now is the time" for businesses and the public to prepare for that outcome, although negotiators would continue talks.

He added that negotiations were "not yet there at all".

It comes after his meeting on Wednesday with the president of the EU Commission failed to reach a breakthrough.

