Brexit: Trade talks 'unlikely' to go beyond Sunday, says Dominic Raab
UK-EU talks to reach a post-Brexit trade deal are "unlikely" to continue after Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.
His comments come after a meeting between Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aimed at breaking the Brexit trade deadlock.
And Mrs von der Leyen said the two sides were still "far apart".
The EU has set out the measures it would implement in the event of a no-deal scenario.
The plans aim to ensure the UK and EU air and road connections still run after the UK stops following EU trading rules on 31 December, as well as allowing the possibility of fishing access to each other's waters.
Talks between the UK's chief negotiator Lord Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier are due to resume in Brussels.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.
Speaking in the House of Commons, minister Penny Mordaunt insisted that the UK would "leave no stone unturned" and will "carry on negotiating until there is no hope".
In response Labour's Rachel Reeves said businesses "desperately trying to plan need to know what on earth is going on".
She urged the government to "do the responsible thing... and bring back the deal."
Arriving at an EU summit in Brussels, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was more "gloomy" about the trade talks following Wednesday night's meeting and described the situation as "difficult".
UK travellers could be barred from entering the EU from 1 January as travel rules associated with being part of the EU expire and pandemic restrictions block entry.
