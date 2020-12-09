Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels
Crunch talks between Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are under way to try to rescue a post-Brexit trade deal.
The prime minister is having dinner with the German politician in Brussels, alongside UK and EU's chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
Negotiations between the sides are deadlocked amid disputes over fair competition rules and fishing quotas.
Mr Johnson has said the EU has made demands no prime minister could accept.
Before leaving for Brussels, Mr Johnson tweeted that there was "still a good deal to be done" but that the UK would thrive whatever the outcome.
Time is running out to reach a deal before 31 December, when the UK stops following EU trading rules and leaves the 27-member bloc's internal market and customs union.
Major disagreements remain on access to UK fishing waters, how far the UK will diverge from EU environmental and labour standards and how a deal will be policed.
Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen, who is representing the leaders of the 27 EU nations, paused for photos as she welcomed him to the Commission's headquarters.
After removing their masks for a matter of seconds, the PM told his host "you run a tight ship here, Ursula".
The two leaders are due to hold talks for about 30 minutes before sitting down for dinner, during which they will work through a list of the major sticking points with their negotiators, Lord Frost and Mr Barnier, and a handful of officials.
The hope is that the meeting will open up the political space for the negotiators to resume their work in the coming days.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.
It comes at a critical time in the process, with EU leaders holding their last scheduled summit of the year in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, has said it is unlikely that the 27 leaders will formally discuss the trade negotiations but Ms Von der Leyen will brief Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and others.
Ahead of Wednesday's dinner, it emerged the European Commission is set to publish its contingency plans for a no-deal outcome on Thursday morning.
A senior EU diplomat said it was "impossible to know" what might result from the leaders' meeting and it was up to the UK decide whether it wants a deal.
"The solutions sought by the commission and the negotiator take into account the British narrative," he said.
"We can have a philosophical discussion about what sovereignty is but the British narrative is taken into account in a constructive and respectful way."