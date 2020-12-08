Unions squabble over Santa membership claims
He's still slogging away at the reputed age of 1,750. And his key worker status - at least during December - is undisputed.
But what is Santa Claus's actual profession? Several UK trade unions have got into a festive fracas, as they each try to claim the broad-girthed giver of joy - favourite colour red - as their own.
First it was the turn of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), which tweeted footage of St Nick being driven around in a fire engine.
We can confirm that Santa Claus is an FBU member.pic.twitter.com/GZf6pZL0Q5— Fire Brigades Union (@fbunational) December 7, 2020
This raised the ire of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which reminded the FBU that Santa's work also involves sliding through hundreds of millions of chimneys in a single night and leaving presents - not to mention sorting through quite a few letters in advance.
Fake news. Everyone knows Santa is a CWU member 💅🏻 https://t.co/7a6NcmsXre— The CWU (@CWUnews) December 7, 2020
The FBU responded by likening the CWU's claim to Donald Trump's disputed Twitter allegations over the recent US election.
ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 https://t.co/XzYgsOVpfR— Fire Brigades Union (@fbunational) December 7, 2020
A branch of the PCS union - which represents civil servants - stepped in to remind brothers and sisters elsewhere in the workers' movement that not all of Santa's labour is on the front line.
All those lists of who's been naughty, sounds like a lot of paperwork. Must be a bureaucrat, so would be in @pcs_union surely— PCS Union - BEIS London & South 🚩💚✊🏾 (@BEIS_PCS_LS) December 7, 2020
Then came a dramatic intervention from Paul Fleming, recently installed as general secretary of Equity, the union for actors and creative workers.
Errr for real Santa and his helpers in grottos across the UK is an @EquityUK member....— Paul W Fleming (@paulwfleming) December 7, 2020
✊🎅🏻🎭✊
The @fbunational & @CWUnews can pipe down... https://t.co/hmlKQqkktx
Not to be outdone, Musicians' Union official Kelly Wood reminded one and all that Santa's role involves jingling.
Check out those handbells - he’s clearly a @WeAreTheMU member.— Kelly Wood/Hingley (@Kelly__Wood) December 7, 2020
🎅🏼 🔔 https://t.co/SSKauhCtry
The FBU said it had agreed to take the dispute - first reported by Union News - to talks, presumably over Zoom and involving sherry and mince pies, rather than beer and sandwiches.
The TUC, the umbrella body for the UK's unions, remained non-partisan, telling the BBC that "Santa and his elves know they are better off in a union", without specifying which one they should join.
A spokesman added: "Millions of our key workers can lay claim to being Santa Claus this year. We all owe them a huge thanks for making Christmas possible by keeping services running and keeping us safe."
But the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) queried whether Santa could be classed as an employee in the first place and suggested he look beyond the union movement for likeminded folk.
Spokesman Alan Soady said: "Father Christmas leads one of the oldest and most successful family-run small businesses in the world, and is clearly well-suited to being a member of FSB.
"As a local employer, he has a track record of providing skills development, such as the promotion of Rudolph, and supporting his his small, close-knit team of elves in achieving their vocational Ho-Ho-Ho-Levels."
"He has an impeccable reputation for providing individual and thoughtful gifts," Mr Soady added, "with a unique in-house delivery service."
There is thought to be little hope of those involved in the membership row resolving their differences during Advent.