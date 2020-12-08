Brexit: UK and EU reach deal on Northern Ireland border checks
The UK and EU have reached agreement on how rules in the withdrawal agreement will be implemented, particularly in relation to Northern Ireland.
The government says an agreement in principle has been found for issues including border control posts and the supply of medicines.
The government says it will now withdraw controversial clauses in the Internal Market Bill.
However negotiations to reach a post-Brexit trade deal are still ongoing.
The details of the agreement have not been published but are expected to be rubber stamped in the coming days.
They will apply regardless of whether the two sides can agree a trade deal.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said he was "delighted" and thanked the European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič for his teams "constructive and pragmatic approach".