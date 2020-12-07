Brexit: Conditions for trade deal still 'not there'
- Published
Conditions for finalising a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU are still "not there", the two sides have said in a statement.
It follows a phone call between Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences," the joint statement said.
The UK PM will travel to Brussels to discuss whether a deal can be done.
If a deal is not reached and ratified by 31 December, the UK and EU could introduce import charges on each other's goods.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost are still locked in talks.
In a joint statement, following a 90 minute phone call - their second in two days - Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen, said: "As agreed on Saturday, we took stock today of the ongoing negotiations.
"We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries.
"We asked our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."