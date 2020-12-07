Brexit: Internal Market Bill returns to the Commons
A bill that could override parts of the Brexit deal agreed by the UK and EU last year is returning to the Commons.
The House of Lords removed clauses that allowed ministers to ignore the withdrawal agreement but MPs will be asked to re-insert these powers.
The EU has objected to these parts of the bill and warned they could jeopardise the ongoing trade talks.
UK and EU negotiators are currently trying to reach a trade agreement before the 31 December deadline.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months
- Talks are on again: The UK and the EU have until 31 December to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes
What is the Internal Market Bill?
The bill would enable ministers to ignore certain requirements concerning Northern Ireland as set out in the Brexit deal (or withdrawal agreement) reached by leaders in 2019.
For example, under the Brexit deal, companies moving goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain would have to fill out export declaration forms, but ministers would be able to overrule this.
The bill also allows ministers to reinterpret rules on the financial support government gives to businesses in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has acknowledged the bill breaks international law "in a specific and limited way".
The EU said the introduction of the bill had "seriously damaged trust" and that it would not be "shy" of taking legal action.
However, Downing Street says the law provides a "safety net" in the event the two sides fail to reach a trade deal.
'Ping pong'
On Monday, at around 17:30 GMT, MPs will be able to debate then vote on whether to accept the changes made by the House of Lords.
The bill was initially passed by MPs but has faced a bumpier ride in the Lords - where peers have added a number of amendments.
One of the Lords amendment removes the government's ability to override parts of the withdrawal agreement.
The bill has to be approved by both houses in Parliament, so if MPs rejected the Lords' changes, the bill will return to the House of Lords who will decide whether or not to reinsert their amendments - this is a process called 'the ping pong stage'.
The BBC's parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy says: "Normally, peers gracefully hoist the white flag, if MPs don't accept amendments they've made to legislation; but this time, the controversial law-breaking powers in the bill looks set to galvanise them into resistance."
Also on Monday, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is meeting the European Commission Vice President EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič to discuss implementing the withdrawal agreement.
The Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that if differences on this issue could be resolved "then the need for the offensive elements of the Internal Market Bill" may not be necessary at all.
"Our view is that they're not necessary either way, because they're breaking international law - but from a British perspective those issues may be resolved."
The bill could also affect talks for a trade deal between the US and UK with US President-Elect Joe Biden appearing to express concern.
When the bill was first published he said the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland "cannot become a casualty of Brexit".
On Wednesday, MPs will also get the chance to debate and vote on the Taxation Bill, which contains more powers for the UK to break legal requirements in the withdrawal agreement around the customs border with the Irish Republic.
Unlike the Internal Market Bill this piece of legislation will not need the consent of the House of Lords.