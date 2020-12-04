The week ahead in Parliament

Then peers deal with two sets of regulations: first the Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction and Taking Control of Goods) (England) Regulations. This puts into law the ban on most evictions during the pandemic, which had previously been enforced through guidance to bailiffs. It has some exceptions, including cases involving trespassers, serious anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, or substantial rent arrears that predate the pandemic. The Big Issue founder Lord Bird has a regret motion down, arguing the regulations do not protect people sufficiently during the pandemic.