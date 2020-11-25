Spending review: Rishi Sunak cuts overseas aid budget
- Published
The UK has ditched its policy of spending 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to help deal with the coronavirus crisis at home.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the new 0.5% target - which adds up to about £4bn in savings - would be "temporary".
Some Tory MPs are determined to keep the 0.7% target, which was in the Conservative election manifesto.
And the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, described the move as "shameful and wrong".
"It's contrary to numerous government promises and its manifesto," the head of Anglican church wrote on Twitter.
"I join others in urging MPs to reject it for the good of the poorest, and the UK's own reputation and interest."
Oxfam chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said: "Cutting the UK's lifeline to the world's poorest communities in the midst of a global pandemic will lead to tens of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths."
'Difficult to justify'
But Mr Sunak said the government had to make "tough" spending choices, as he set out his plans for the year ahead in the House of Commons.
"During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public services, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the British people - especially when we're seeing the highest peacetime levels of borrowing on record," he told MPs.
"I have listened with great respect to those who have argued passionately to retain this target. But at a time of unprecedented crisis, government must make tough choices."
He said 0.5% of national income will be spent on overseas aid in 2021 - the equivalent of £10bn and the UK would still be the second highest aid donor in the G7, "higher than France, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States".
"Our intention is to return to 0.7% when the fiscal situation allows," he added.
'National interest'
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds accused Mr Sunak of turning his back on the world's poorest.
"It's in Britain's national interest to lay the foundations for economic growth across the world. No wonder many British businesses have condemned his move."
But Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "At last we have a Conservative Chancellor that understands Conservative voters on foreign aid."
The heavily-trailed cut to overseas aid - a move long called for by some Conservative MPs - has been criticised by former Conservative prime ministers Sir John Major and David Cameron, as well as former Labour PM Tony Blair.
It is could also face opposition from other Tory MPs, including former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and former aid minister Andrew Mitchell, when the Commons votes on it.