Brexit talks suspended after positive Covid test
- Published
Related Topics
Post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK chief negotiators have been suspended after a member of the EU team tested positive for Covid-19.
The EU's Michel Barnier said his UK counterpart David Frost had agreed to pause their negotiations for a "short period".
Mr Barnier added their teams would continue talks in "full respect" of safety guidelines.
Five weeks remain for a deal before the Brexit transition period ends.