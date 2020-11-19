BBC News

Brexit talks suspended after positive Covid test

Post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and UK chief negotiators have been suspended after a member of the EU team tested positive for Covid-19.

The EU's Michel Barnier said his UK counterpart David Frost had agreed to pause their negotiations for a "short period".

Mr Barnier added their teams would continue talks in "full respect" of safety guidelines.

Five weeks remain for a deal before the Brexit transition period ends.

