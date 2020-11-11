Lee Cain: Senior Johnson adviser set to leave Downing Street
- Published
Boris Johnson's director of communications, Lee Cain, is set to resign, the BBC understands, amid reports of internal tensions in No 10.
Mr Cain is set to step down next month.
The BBC understands that he will be replaced by James Slack, currently No 10's chief spokesman.
Mr Cain, a former Mirror journalist, has worked alongside Mr Johnson for many years, initially working together on the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum.