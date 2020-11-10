Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden in phone call
- Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden on his US election win, in their first phone conversation since last week's vote.
It is believed that Mr Biden called Mr Johnson ahead of other leaders of major European countries.
The prime minister said he looked forward to "strengthening the partnership" between the US and UK and working on "our shared priorities".
The media declared Mr Biden the election winner on Saturday.
But counting is ongoing in some states, with incumbent President Donald Trump disputing many of the results.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister had "warmly congratulated" Mr Biden and "conveyed his congratulations" to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
"They discussed the close and longstanding relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security - including through Nato," they added.
"The prime minister and president-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic."
The 25-minute conversation came amid concerns that Mr Biden's stated dislike of Brexit - which Mr Trump, by contrast, supported - could strain relations.
Earlier on Tuesday, the UK government blamed a "technical error" for a tweet from Mr Johnson congratulating Mr Biden on his US election victory which faintly showed the name "Trump" in the background.