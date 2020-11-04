Brexit: Differences remain over trade deal, say UK and EU
The UK and EU have said serious differences remain over a post-Brexit trade deal, as the latest talks came to an end in Brussels.
UK negotiator Lord David Frost said "wide divergences" remained in some areas, despite progress being made.
His EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, said there were "serious divergences" over fishing and competition rules.
Negotiation resumed last month, after a week-long standoff in the wake of an EU leaders' summit.
The two sides are seeking an agreement to govern their trading relationship once the UK's post-Brexit transition period ends in January 2021.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said talks were likely to continue in London next week, as the time remaining to strike a deal runs out.
After briefing MEPs and EU diplomats, Mr Barnier said the lack of agreement in key areas came "despite EU efforts to find solutions".
He added that fishing rights, competition rules and agreement over how a deal would be enforced remained "essential conditions".
Lord Frost said: "I agree with Michel Barnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues.
"We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty."