Covid: PM faces MPs before vote on England lockdown
- Published
A second lockdown is needed to "contain the surge", Boris Johnson has told MPs, before they vote on implementing restrictions in England.
The PM is likely to win the Commons vote on the measures later, with Labour's help - but around 20 Tory MPs could vote against them.
A four-week lockdown which includes the closure of pubs, gyms non-essential shops is due to start at midnight.
Mr Johnson said another lockdown was "not something any of us wanted to do".
Opening the debate, he added: "I am not prepared to take the risk with the lives of British people".
The restrictions will replace the three-tiers of regional restrictions across England.
One Tory rebel, former chief whip, Mark Harper said: "We have acted too soon because we are starting to see the tier system working."
Mr Johnson said he was "wrong" and the data showed hospitalisations mounting steadily, adding: "The curve is already unmistakeable."
Earlier at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of "ignoring" the advice of government scientists who called for a brief "circuit breaker" lockdown in September.
"Does the prime minister understand the human cost of his delay in acting?," he asked Mr Johnson.
The PM said it was "always right to pursue a local and a regional approach as our scientific advisers," adding that it was "showing signs of working".
Mr Johnson insisted the lockdown will expire automatically on 2 December and he hopes "very much" to "get this country going again" in the run up to Christmas.
"But that depends on us all doing our bit now to make sure that we get the R (value) down.
"I've no doubt that we can, and that we'll be able to go forward from 2 December with a very, very different approach - but, of course, it will be up to the House of Commons to decide, thereafter, what to do."