Rishi Sunak 'must come up with six-month economy plan'
Labour has urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to come up with a six-month plan to get the country through the economic challenges of coronavirus.
He announced at the weekend that furlough would last until the English lockdown is due to end, on 2 December.
But shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds called this "last-minute" and demanded less "panicked" decision-making.
The government said it was its "hope and expectation" that the four-week lockdown would end as scheduled.
Furlough - a UK-wide scheme paying up to 80% of people's wages, to a maximum value of £2,500 a month - was due to conclude on 31 October.
But the scheme was extended to coincide with the English lockdown announced at the weekend, which will see pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops close from Thursday - if MPs back this in a vote on Wednesday.
Ms Dodds told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have had very panicked, last-minute decision-making."
She added that the change had happened "just five hours before" the previous furlough cut-off point, and that self-employed people "apparently" had been "completely forgotten about" until the government announced extra help for them on Monday.
Ms Dodds also said: "The chancellor's stubborn refusal to address problems of his own making until the last possible minute is risking lives, costing jobs and causing chaos in the middle of a pandemic.
"Businesses need certainty if we're to avoid a 1980s-style jobs crisis, not endless chopping and changing by a chancellor who is always playing catch-up."
She said Mr Sunak should meet politicians from other parties and set out a "proper, strategic plan for the next six months that gives workers and businesses the certainty they need".
'Very stark'
For the government, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: "We didn't want to be doing these [lockdown] measures."
He added that ministers had "wanted to continue the proportionate regionalised approach for as long as possible", but the evidence had become "very stark" last week that the NHS could become overwhelmed if infection rates continued to rise rapidly.
Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for "clarity" on whether furlough will continue in Scotland after 2 December, should lockdown-type measures be imposed there which go beyond that date.
Announcing the extension of furlough, Mr Sunak said: "I have always said that we will do whatever it takes as the situation evolves.
"Now, as restrictions get tougher, we are taking steps to provide further financial support to protect jobs and businesses. These changes will provide a vital safety net for people across the UK."
Last month, the chancellor cancelled this autumn's Comprehensive Spending Review, which would have set out government departments' budgets for the next few years.
Citing the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, he replaced this with a one-year review, scheduled to take place later this month.