Corbyn anti-Semitism row: Len McCluskey urges angry members to stay in Labour
- Published
The leader of the Unite union, Len McCluskey, is urging Labour members angry about the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn to stay in the party.
Some members have publically declared their intention to quit over the treatment of their former leader.
But the move has been backed by others, including former party members.
The party suspended Mr Corbyn over his reaction to a report saying Labour had broken equality laws over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations.
He is facing an internal inquiry over the comments, in which he acknowledged the problems but said the scale of Labour's anti-Semitism issues had been "overstated".
It was this comment that led to his suspension.
A crowd-funding page set up to cover any legal costs Mr Corbyn may face has raised over £350,000.
And Momentum, the campaigning group set up to support Mr Corbyn's leadership and to promote left-wing policies, has announced plans to hold a "Stand With Corbyn" rally against his suspension on Friday evening.
'Unjust'
Sir Keir Starmer, who was elected to replace Mr Corbyn as leader in April, said he had been "disappointed" by his predecessor's response to a highly critical report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on the handling of anti-Semitism complaints.
Mr McCluskey - one of Mr Corbyn's biggest allies whose union bankrolled the party's election campaigns under his leadership - said the party should be concentrating on implementing the report's recommendations.
He described Mr Corbyn's suspension from the party as a "grave injustice" but added that he hoped the issue can be resolved - and urged members angry about it to remain in the party.
"We need the party to be united. Working people out there need us, need a Labour government," he said.
Many have used social media to share their intention to end their membership subscriptions, including Andrew Cassidy, 44, from near Glasgow, who has been a Labour member for 10 years.
"The facts, as far as I see them, are that Jeremy Corbyn has shown a lifelong distaste for racism of any bent," he told the PA news agency.
"Being pro-Palestinian is conflated as anti-Semitism, both by the mainstream media and now by Labour Party grandees."
'Mistaken belief'
He described Mr Corbyn as "a good man" who had been "hung out to dry in order to distance (Sir Keir) Starmer's Labour from the progressive, inclusive party that Corbyn aimed for".
Another twitter user, Helen Hurd, said: "I have just resigned my membership of the labour party as of immediately, I remained a member in the mistaken belief the left needed a voice in the party but I can't do anymore, as a life long supporter I am really upset."
But others on social media said the news had encouraged them to consider joining the party again.
"I do want to rejoin (I never wanted to leave)," Elliot Cohen, 50, from Hertfordshire told PA.
"Corbyn's suspension - and Starmer's words since his election - are a good start, but I'm not going to rejoin until we see how the party does in implementing the changes demanded by EHRC."
When asked what he wanted to see from Labour as a result of the report, Mr Cohen said: "Make the changes required swiftly and effectively - and demonstrate that it can now handle anti-Semitism properly by enforcing the process against those who breach the rules."
Labour's membership soared under Mr Corbyn's leadership and is currently thought to be around 552,835.