Labour Party broke equality laws
A report into allegations of anti-Semitism in Labour found the party was "responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination".
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it "identified serious failings" in the party's leadership in addressing anti-Semitism.
It also said the party had "inadequate processes" for handling complaints.
The watchdog gave the party an unlawful act notice, meaning it has to publish an action plan within six weeks.
