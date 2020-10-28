Marcus Rashford school meals petition passes 1m signatures
More than a million people have signed Marcus Rashford's petition calling for children from poor families in England to get free meals in school holidays.
The Manchester United and England forward wants the government to provide free lunches amid fears for incomes as coronavirus restrictions increase.
His Parliamentary petition says that "no child should be going hungry".
The government says it has already introduced more effective measures to support families.
It has ruled out extending free meals across England beyond term time - as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have done - saying it has given councils £63m for families facing financial difficulties due to pandemic restrictions, as well as increasing welfare support by £9.3bn.
Last week, MPs rejected Labour's motion to extend the provision of free school meals, with five Conservative MPs rebelling.
Since then, many Conservative and Labour councils have agreed to supply meal vouchers for pupils.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes have also been among those to support the initiative.
If Parliamentary petitions get more than 100,000 signatures, the subject is considered for a House of Commons debate.
'Targeted payments'
It was announced on Wednesday that Mr Rashford will receive the City of Manchester Award in honour of his campaigning.
The 22-year-old has already been made an MBE for his work on child poverty.
The UK government extended free school meals to eligible children during the Easter holidays this year and, after a campaign by Mr Rashford, repeated this during the summer break.
But, with England's schools having reopened fully in September, cabinet minister Brandon Lewis told the BBC at the weekend that it was now up to councils to use the welfare system so that money is "targeted where it's needed most".