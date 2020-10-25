Brexit: Michel Barnier to remain in UK for further trade talks
- Published
The EU's chief negotiator will stay in London until Wednesday to continue post-Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart, EU sources say.
Michel Barnier arrived in the UK on Thursday to restart negotiations after they stalled, and he was due to return home on Sunday.
EU sources told the BBC more talks are also planned in Brussels from Thursday.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he was hopeful of a "positive outcome" from negotiations.
But he told Sky's Sophy Ridge that the UK would be "ready as a country for whatever happens", with Brexit providing "big opportunities for us".
The UK left the EU on 31 January but has been in a so-called transition period - continuing to follow EU rules and pay into the bloc - while the two sides hammer out a post-Brexit trade agreement.
The transition period is due to end on 31 December, but if a deal is not reached, the UK will trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation rules.
Some critics fear a no-deal scenario will cause problems for businesses, but the government insists the UK will prosper.
The EU had said a deal needed to be agreed by the end of October to allow time for it to be ratified by all the relevant parliaments, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had warned of walking away from talks on 15 October.
After strong words from both sides and calls for "fundamental changes" to the approach to negotiations, a return to the table was agreed and Mr Barnier has been holding talks with UK chief negotiator Lord David Frost since Thursday.
On his arrival, Mr Barnier told reporters "every day counts" and the two sides shared a "huge common responsibility" in the talks.
The discussions had been expected to wrap up later on Sunday with the possibility of consequent conversations, but EU sources have told the BBC they will now continue in London for three more days, before moving to Brussels.
In line with a demand made by the UK, the talks resumed on all subjects based on proposed legal texts prepared by officials.
They also said that "nothing is agreed" until progress has been reached in all areas - which has been a key demand of the EU.
Sticking points
The two sides have been at odds over the issue of so-called "state aid" rules, which limit government help for industry in the name of ensuring fair economic competition.
The UK has rejected an EU demand made earlier in the year for it to continue following the bloc's rules on such subsidies as part of a trade agreement.
Lord Frost has suggested the UK could instead agree "principles" for how subsidies are spent - something welcomed by Mr Barnier on Wednesday.
The two sides are also haggling over how much European fishing boats should be able to catch in British waters from next year.
The EU has so far resisted UK demands for annual talks to decide stock limits, as well as a reduction in access for its vessels to British fishing grounds.