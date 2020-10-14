Coronavirus: Speaker urges Vulnerable MPs to stay away from Parliament
- Published
The Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has urged vulnerable MPs to stay away from Parliament, amid rising cases of coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for the Speaker confirmed he has told "a number of members" to avoid travelling to Westminster.
It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan warns the city could be put into stricter lockdowns within days.
Last week the Speaker said there had been "a small number of cases on the parliamentary estate".
He introduced new safety measures in a bid to protect MPs and staff from the virus including installing Perspex screens in the Commons and advising further use of face coverings.
Both the Commons and the Lords are still running a "hybrid Parliament" which enables members to join in debates via video link and vote using proxies.
A limited number are allowed in the Commons chamber and many MPs have returned to Westminster.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg has previously described the hybrid Parliament as "deeply unsatisfactory".
The Speaker's spokeswoman said: "The Speaker's number one priority is the safety of MPs, their staff and House staff - and to ensure the parliamentary estate is Covid-secure.
"The advice we have given all staff, which is to work from home if they can, is the same for MPs, particularly those who are under medical supervision.
"As Covid cases are rising across the country, the last thing the Speaker wants to do is encourage MPs who are vulnerable to take risks by travelling into Parliament. This is exactly what he told a number of members during a recent phone call."
Earlier this month Sir Lindsay criticised the MP Margaret Ferrier who travelled from Glasgow to London with Covid-19 symptoms, then returned home after testing positive.
Ms Ferrier has been suspended from the SNP and has been urged to quit as an MP.