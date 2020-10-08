Coronavirus: Labour will not 'vote down' pub curfew, says Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will not be "voting down" the 22:00 curfew for pubs next week, instead saying the rule "needs to be reformed".
The Labour leader criticised the "up, down, take-it-or-leave-it vote" due on Tuesday, saying it would leave no restrictions in place if lost by the government.
"That's not what we want," he said. "That's not in the nation's interest."
It comes amongst growing criticism of the policy from Tory MPs.