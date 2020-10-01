Asylum seekers could be processed on old ferries

Image copyright PA Media

Ministers are understood to be considering converting disused ferries moored off the coast to process people seeking asylum in the UK.

Record numbers of people crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats last month, despite Home Secretary Priti Patel vowing to stop to the crossings.

Labour called the proposal to process people on ferries "unconscionable".

But Downing Street has said it is looking at what other countries do "to inform a plan for the UK."

Home Secretary Priti Patel asked officials to look at policies including housing people who are seeking asylum offshore.

The Foreign Office is understood to have carried out an assessment for Ascension Island, a remote UK territory in the Atlantic Ocean - which included the practicalities of transferring migrants thousands of miles - and decided not to proceed.

The Times reports that the proposal to buy disused ferries and convert them into migrant processing centres is being given serious consideration.

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour would oppose it, adding: "Even considering this is appalling."

A Home Office source said this week that ministers were looking at "every option that can stop small boat crossings and fix the asylum system".

"The UK has a long and proud history of offering refuge to those who need protection. Tens of thousands of people have rebuilt their lives in the UK and we will continue to provide safe and legal routes in the future," they said.

"As ministers have said we are developing plans to reform policies and laws around illegal migration and asylum to ensure we are able to provide protection to those who need it, while preventing abuse of the system and the criminality associated with it."

No final decisions have been made.

Ascension Island is more than 4,000 miles (6,000km) from the UK

To be eligible for asylum in the UK, applicants must prove they cannot return to their home country because they fear persecution due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, gender identity or sexual orientation.

A caseworker decides if they have a valid claim by taking into account factors such as the country of origin of the asylum seeker or evidence of discrimination.

This is supposed to be done in six months but delays in processing claims have increased significantly in the last year.

While waiting for a decision to be made, asylum seekers are usually not allowed to work and are initially placed in hostel-type accommodation before longer-term housing is arranged.