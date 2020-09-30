Image copyright PA Media Image caption Part of a London street is cleared of diners ahead of the 22:00 BST curfew

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised MPs votes "wherever possible" on England or UK-wide coronavirus regulations before they come into force.

However he warned: "We cannot hold up urgent regulations which are needed to control the virus and save lives."

His move follows concern from Tory MPs over a lack of parliamentary scrutiny.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commons Speaker warned the government against treating Parliament with "contempt".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said: "I am sure that no member of this House would want to limit the government's ability to take emergency action in the national interest as we did in March.

"And we will continue to involve the House in scrutinising our decisions in the way the prime minister set out last week, with regular statements and debates and the ability for members to question the government's scientific advisers more regularly, gain access to data about their constituencies and join daily calls with the paymaster general.

"And I hope the new arrangements will be welcomed on all sides of the House and I will continue to listen to colleagues' concerns, as I've tried my best to do so throughout."

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, had been pushing for MPs to have more of a say over restrictions introduced to tackle the virus.

He welcomed Mr Hancock's announcement saying: "We are grateful than he and other members of the government have understood the importance of proper scrutiny in this place and the benefits that can bring to better government as well."