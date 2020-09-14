Image copyright PA Media

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his household "showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus", the party has said.

The person displaying symptoms has had a test and Sir Keir is now awaiting the results "in line with NHS guidelines", they added.

The Labour leader will not be speaking in Monday's Commons debate on the government's post-Brexit plans.

However, he is not reported to have shown any coronavirus symptoms.

Sir Keir - who is due to address the TUC Congress on Tuesday - found out about the concerns over the member of his household following an appearance on LBC radio on Monday morning.

Last week, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announced he was self-isolating at home after one of his children showed symptoms of coronavirus.