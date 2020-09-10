Image copyright EPA

Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is self-isolating at home after one of his children showed symptoms of coronavirus.

He said the child had been tested for the virus and the family was isolating while they waited for the test result.

Mr Rees-Mogg missed his weekly Thursday morning appearance at business questions, where he normally briefs MPs on the following week's Commons agenda.

He was replaced by the deputy chief whip, Stuart Andrew.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who has six children and is the MP for North East Somerset, tweeted his thanks to Mr Andrew.

At business questions, his Labour counterpart Valerie Vaz wished Mr Rees-Mogg and his family well, saying: "We know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here."

The SNP's Commons leader, Tommy Sheppard, said he would miss being "patronised in the flesh" by Mr Rees-Mogg.

He added: "Can I also wish the Leader of the House and his family well. I can hardly hide my disappointment at his absence.

"After five long months of my own absence from this chamber, and sometimes problematic communication through the virtual proceedings, I have been looking forward to being patronised in the flesh rather than over the internet."

During the coronavirus outbreak, several MPs had to stay away from parliament after showing symptoms of the virus.

In June, the Business Secretary Alok Sharma, was forced to self-isolate at home after falling ill in the Commons chamber. He tested negative for the virus 24 hours later.