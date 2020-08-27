Sir Ed Davey has won the race to become the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The acting leader will now take over on a permanent basis after beating his competitor, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran.

At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

