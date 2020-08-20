Image copyright Reuters Image caption Around 875,000 British nationals visited Croatia last year

Quarantine measures could be imposed later on people travelling to the UK from Croatia, the BBC has learned.

Ministers will meet in London later on Thursday to discuss any changes to the UK's list of safe travel corridors.

If Croatia is removed from the list, people returning from the country will have to quarantine for 14 days.

It follows similar decisions by the government in recent weeks over Spain, France and Portugal, leading to a rush of tourists trying to return home.

There has been a significant rise in coronavirus cases in Croatia in recent days.

The country had a record number of new cases on Wednesday, with 219 people testing positive - including a player for Croatian football league champions Dinamo Zagreb.

The 14-day cumulative number of cases is 37.7 per 100,000, compared to 21 in the UK.

Approximately 875,000 British nationals visited Croatia in 2019.