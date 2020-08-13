France to be added to UK quarantine countries

Image copyright EPA Image caption France is the second-most-visited country for UK citizens

People coming to the UK from France and the Netherlands will be forced to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measure - which also applies to people travelling from Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba, would kick in from 04:00 BST.

He added that this was necessary to keep coronavirus infections down.

The government's decision follows a surge in cases in several European countries in recent weeks.

According to the data company Statista, people from the UK paid 10.35 million visits to France last year, putting it second behind Spain - with 18.12 million - in terms of popularity.

The quarantine measure was imposed for Spain on 25 July.

On Thursday, France reported 2,524 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily increase since its lockdown was lifted in May.

The country's Prime Minister, Jean Castex, said on Tuesday that coronavirus numbers had been going "the wrong way" for a fortnight.

Ahead of a government meeting on quarantine measures on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to be "absolutely ruthless" in deciding on rules for holidaymakers from abroad.

"We can't be remotely complacent about our own situation. Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don't allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in," he added.