Image copyright Reuters Image caption Water, water everywhere: Booze is generally forbidden in the Commons chamber

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has picked the variety of scotch whisky that will bear his name.

The Speyside single malt, to retail in Parliament for between £40 and £50, was chosen after a "blind tasting" involving journalists and MPs.

Sir Lindsay's spokeswoman described the selection as having a "rich, fruity freshness", with "indulgent honey and biscuit notes".

Speakers have chosen their own variety of whisky for sale since the 1980s.

Sir Lindsay's - to be known as Speaker Hoyle's Select - will be available from the Palace of Westminster's gift shops from this autumn.

He said: "I am very proud to be keeping alive the spirit of Speakers past and present with this traditionally matured whisky. It's a great talking point for the work that we do."

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Sir Lindsay has gone for a Speyside single malt

The tradition of Speakers selling their own brand of whisky is believed to have started under Sir Bernard Weatherill, who served in the role from 1983 to 1992.

For those minded to learn about constitutional affairs while imbibing, Sir Lindsay's label will set out details of the work of Parliament.

But MPs are not allowed to drink alcohol in the Commons chamber, except the chancellor when he or she delivers the Budget.

Conservative Ken Clarke, during the 1990s, was the last holder of the office to exercise the privilege, sipping whisky as he laid out the Major government's economic programme.