Police have released an image of a man wanted over a "frightening" attempted kidnap of a 16-year-old girl from a street in south-east London.

The victim was grabbed from behind by the stranger on Upton Road, Bexleyheath, at about 22:40 BST on 25 June.

When the girl screamed, the man made off on foot towards the Broadway.

Det Con Tristan Hunter said she "was left incredibly shaken by this frightening incident".

The suspect is a described as a white male, wearing black bottoms and a beige jumper, with a face mask pulled down to his chin.