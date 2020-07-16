Image copyright UK Parliament

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has stepped down from his role as a shadow environment minister, blaming a "campaign by the right-wing media".

The Kemptown and Peacehaven MP said this had "unleashed a torrent of online hate" and daily abusive calls to his staff.

He said he would need "a few weeks" to recover from stress and support his team.

He added that he intended to stay on as an MP.

He said he had informed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of his decision to quit his post after speaking to him on the phone on Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he said he had made the decision "with regret", adding media attacks had made it "untenable" for him to stay on.

"It is my job to get political flak, but it is not the job of caseworkers, researchers and assistants to be attacked," he added.

"I remain incredibly proud of the work I have done in Parliament in the past three years".

A Labour spokesperson said: "Lloyd spoke to Keir Starmer this afternoon and informed Keir of his decision to step back from front bench duties as shadow minister for the natural environment.

"Keir thanked Lloyd for his hard work on the frontbench and wished him well in his plans for the coming months to focus on housing and youth services."