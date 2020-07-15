Image copyright PA Media

Conservative MP Julian Lewis has been appointed chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, not Chris Grayling as had been expected.

Opposition MPs are understood to have expressed concern the body's impartiality would be undermined, and backed Mr Lewis for the job instead.

The committee scrutinises the work of the intelligence and security services.

It is due to publish a long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.

Publication has been held up by the 2019 election and then a delay in setting up the committee. It has been the longest hiatus since the committee was established in the early nineties.

BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said "It had been expected Chris Grayling would be elected the new chair of powerful committee.

"The majority of MPs on the committee are Conservative so it looked liked it was a done deal - but I'm now hearing there was a coup in the room.

"It sounds like, at the last minute, the opposition parties said they wanted to back Julian Lewis and he decided wanted the job and backed himself as well."

The Conservative committee members are Mr Grayling, Sir John Hayes, Dr Lewis, Mark Pritchard, and Theresa Villiers. There are two Labour MPs - Kevan Jones and Dame Diana Johnson plus one Labour peer, Lord West of Spithead.

Stewart Hosie is the SNP's representative on the committee.