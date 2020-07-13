Labour says it has received the draft findings of the equality watchdog's report into anti-Semitism in the party.

It said Sir Keir Starmer would not be commenting until the final report was published later this year.

But it stressed it was committed to enacting all the Equality and Human Rights Commission's recommendations.

The watchdog began the unprecedented inquiry in May 2019 following criticism of the party's handling of allegations against members and activists.

The EHRC has been looking at the party's much-criticised complaints procedures and the extent to which its internal culture allowed anti-Semitism to go unchallenged.

Labour and other organisations which may be facing criticism have 28 days in which to respond to the draft report's conclusions as part of the process, meaning its publication is unlikely before September.

"The draft report has been shared with the Labour Party as part of a process afforded to us prior to the report's publication," the party said.

"It is sent in confidence by the EHRC, so until that process is completed, it would be inappropriate to comment on any of the contents of the draft report.

"We are committed to cooperating fully with the Commission's investigation and implementing its recommendations when the final report is published."