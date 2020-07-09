Russia report committee to be set up

Image copyright PA Image caption The Intelligence and Security Committee is made up of MPs from all the main parties in Westminster

MPs will vote next week to re-establish Parliament's powerful Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

The committee - which is due to publish a delayed report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics - hasn't met since before the 2019 election.

Opposition parties have previously accused the government of trying to escape scrutiny.

MPs will be asked to approve the committee's new membership on Monday.

Membership of the committee has to be approved by the prime minister, and No 10 has now cleared the list of MPs it wishes to appoint, meaning it can go to a vote in the Commons.

The ISC oversees the UK's intelligence community, but it has not met for well over six months - the longest hiatus since it was established in 1994.

Eight months after it was completed, the report into alleged Russian interference in the UK remains unpublished.

The results of the inquiry were passed to Boris Johnson in October last year. The inquiry began in November 2017.

A government spokesman said Boris Johnson approved the report for publication in December 2019.

But it was up to the committee, whose previous members investigated and wrote the report, to publish it.

On Wednesday, MPs on the Petitions Committee called on the PM to take action after 100,000 people signed a petition on the issue.

The committee chairwoman Catherine McKinnell urged Mr Johnson to "expedite the establishment" of the Intelligence and Security Committee to enable the report's publication.

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said the delayed report must be published "before the summer recess" parliamentary break (22 July) so MPs can scrutinise it.

"A failure to do so would damage the UK's standing in the world and continue to raise further questions about the Conservative Party's deep connections to Russian oligarchs," she said.