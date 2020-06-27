Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Kate Green has been a Labour MP since 2010

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Kate Green as his new shadow education secretary.

She replaces Rebecca Long-Bailey, who was sacked this week after sharing a story Sir Keir said contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Sir Keir has said he "stands by" his decision to sack her, following criticism.

He said he was "delighted" to appoint Ms Green, who has campaigned against educational inequalities.

Ms Green, a Labour MP since 2010, said it was a "privilege" to have been asked to serve in the role.

She said the coronavirus pandemic had had a "devastating impact" on children's education and that she was looking forward to working with teachers, unions, parents and councils to "help ensure we get our children back in school as soon as possible".

Prior to becoming an MP, she was chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group and before that, director of the National Council for One Parent Families (now Gingerbread).