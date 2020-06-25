Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey for sharing an article containing an "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory".

Mrs Long-Bailey retweeted an interview with actress and Labour supporter Maxine Peake.

The shadow education secretary - who was beaten to the party leadership by Sir Keir - later said she had not meant to endorse all aspects of the article.

But Sir Keir said he had to restore trust with the Jewish community.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet.

"The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

"As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority. Anti-Semitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.