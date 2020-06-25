Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned there could be up to three million job losses as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

He urged ministers to keep the furlough scheme going into next year for travel and hospitality workers to fight unemployment "on a scale we haven't seen for a generation".

He also called for a Budget in July.

The government says relaxing social distancing will make "an enormous difference" to businesses.

Office for National Statistics figures show the UK economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly fall on record and three times the contraction seen during the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Almost nine million UK workers are having their wages paid by the government, while the number of people claiming unemployment benefit surged by 856,500 to 2.1 million in April.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Sir Keir called Chancellor Rishi Sunak's support package for workers and business a "big financial contribution".

'More protection'

People had been "shielded" from the worst effects of the downturn so far, he said, adding: "I really fear that unemployment we haven't seen on a scale seen in a generation could happen and we need to take steps to prevent that."

Asked about potential job losses, he said: "Looking at the figures, I fear two million-plus, possibly three million... I hope it doesn't happen."

A "proper" Budget should happen in July, bringing forward infrastructure projects, while the furlough scheme must be "more flexible" and kept going for travel, service and hospitality firms which need "a bit more protection".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption British Airways is among the firms which have announced mass redundancies

Companies should not face a "cliff edge" when furlough ends - as it is scheduled to do - in October, he added,

"If they don't get protection, they'll go bust and all the people in those sectors will lose their jobs," Sir Keir said.

PMQs clashes

The Labour leader said there had to be a "limit" on furlough payments and it was important for the government to balance its books, but he did not specify what limits he would put on spending were he to become prime minister.

Many companies hit by the downturn have announced job losses in recent weeks, including 12,000 at British Airways, 5,000 at Centrica and 4,500 at Easyjet.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "We monitor the different groups and the different announcements from companies about consultations regarding redundancies".

Sir Keir, a former lawyer and director of public prosecutions, won the Labour leadership in April with 56.2% of first-preference votes, promising to take the party "into a new era with confidence and hope".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Keir Starmer took over from Jeremy Corbyn in April

In last December's general election, Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, suffered its worst performance - in terms of seats - since 1935.

Sir Keir has faced Mr Johnson several times at Prime Minister's Questions, which in recent weeks has involved testy exchanges over the PM's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "The problem I've got is the prime minister doesn't engage in the question at all, and doesn't listen to what I've got to say, and has pre-prepared responses.

"A good, strong leader on top of his or her brief would relish Prime Minister's Questions - the chance to tell the nation what you're doing."

Asked if he thought Mr Johnson was a good or strong leader, he replied: "No, he isn't."

"At the beginning of the pandemic, he was very gung ho, he brushed away challenge, pretended problems weren't there. And now we've got 65,000 people who've lost their lives."

'Haircut booked'

Sir Keir said it would "take time" for voters to get to know him, but said he believed people had "noticed the difference" in the Labour Party since he took over as leader.

"I've only been in [the job] for less than three months. It's four years to get to the next general election."

As the lockdown eases, hairdressers and pubs will reopen from next month.

Sir Keir said he was looking forward to "a pint" and had a haircut booked "first thing" on 4 July.