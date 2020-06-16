Image copyright Simon Davis/DFID

The government department responsible for overseas aid is to be merged with the Foreign Office (FCO), the BBC understands.

The move to combine the Department for International Development (DFID) and the FCO follows a review into UK aid spending by crossbench peer Lord Bew.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the move, long mooted in Conservative circles, in the Commons later.

The departments have shared a team of ministers since a February reshuffle.