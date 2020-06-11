Image copyright Reuters

Boris Johnson will hold post-Brexit trade talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link on Monday next week.

The UK and EU have said no major progress has been made towards a deal after four rounds of talks this year.

Both sides are due to decide by the end of June whether the current deadline for negotiating a deal should be extended beyond the end of December.

The UK has said it will not agree to an extension, even if the EU requests one.

A UK government spokesman said both sides had also agreed an "intensified" schedule of weekly talks throughout the month of July.

This will involve a mix of formal negotiating rounds and smaller group meetings in London and Brussels, if coronavirus guidelines allow, he added.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli will also take part in the video call on Monday.

The meeting comes after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there had been "no significant areas of progress" at last week's negotiating round.

Likewise his UK counterpart David Frost said progress "remains limited," and negotiators were "reaching the limits" of what could be achieved in formal talks.

Differences between the two sides remain on fisheries, competition rules, police co-operation, and how a deal would be enforced.