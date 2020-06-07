Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

Matt Hancock says the government "took the right decisions at the right time" over when to trigger lockdown, despite doubts from a scientific adviser.

Prof John Edmunds said, with hindsight, the UK should have gone into lockdown earlier, saying delaying "cost a lot of lives".

The PM is set to announce more easing of lockdown measures for 15 June.

Health Secretary Mr Hancock said the government would take a "very cautious and safety first" approach.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, said her party supported the easing of the lockdown restrictions but called for a "safe approach" - including improvements in the government's test and trace system.

Downing Street said any alterations would depend on the government's five tests continuing to be met, preventing a second spike in the virus or the NHS being overwhelmed.

These include ensuring the R number - the number of people an infected person passes the virus onto -stays below one.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Prof Edmunds warned the R was "creeping up" in some places - with some reports suggesting it had gone above one in north-west England.

But Mr Hancock said the estimated R was "below one in each region", and the government would "take local action in the first instance to crack down on any local outbreak" - including reintroducing lockdown measures.

Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on 23 March, with new restrictions added in April.

New easing of lockdown measures came into force this week, including changes across the UK around the number of people you could meet up with from outside your household and the reopening of schools for some pupils in England.

Further easing is due to come into force on 15 June in England, with non-essential retailers allowed to re-open and places of worship allowed to open for private prayer.

Mr Johnson is expected to update cabinet on Tuesday about additional changes.

'Broad range of opinion'

Prof Edmunds said it would have been "very hard to pull the trigger" for lockdown earlier, saying the data they had and the "situation awareness" was "really quite poor".

But, he added: "I wish we had gone into lockdown earlier. I think that has cost a lot of lives unfortunately."

Asked about the comments by Andrew Marr, Mr Hancock said: "No. I think we took the right decisions at the right time."

The health secretary said there was a "broad range… of scientific opinion" on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and Prof Edmunds was one among more than 100 members.

"We were guided by the science - which means guided by the balance of that opinion - as expressed to ministers through the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser," he added.

"That's the right way for it to have been done."