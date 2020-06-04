Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alok Sharma wiped his face several times while speaking in Parliament

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has received a negative test result for coronavirus.

Mr Sharma said he would like to offer "huge thanks" to those who have expressed their well wishes over the last 24 hours as well as the Parliamentary authorities.

He became unwell in the Commons on Wednesday, where he was seen mopping his brow several times while speaking.

He was then tested for the virus and went home to self-isolate.

Earlier, the government had faced questions about whether the prime minister and chancellor would have to self-isolate, after Mr Sharma meet them in Downing Street a day before falling ill.

Mr Sharma's condition also reignited concern over the scrapping of virtual Parliament this week, and the return of MPs to Westminster.

Announcing the result of his negative test, Mr Sharma sent his "grateful thanks" to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Reading West MP was in the Commons on Wednesday for the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, when he began to feel unwell.

During the debate, Mr Sharma's opposite number, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water at one point.

The House of Commons authorities said "additional cleaning" took place after the debate.

A day earlier, Mr Sharma had a 45-minute meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.

Number 10 said the meeting had been "socially distanced".