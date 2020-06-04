Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alok Sharma wiped his face several times while speaking in Parliament

Business Secretary Alok Sharma met the prime minister and chancellor in No 10 the day before he became unwell in the Commons, Downing Street has said.

The PM's official spokesman said the 45-minute meeting held in the cabinet room on Tuesday was socially distanced.

Mr Sharma is now self-isolating at home and is waiting for the result of a coronavirus test.

He had looked uncomfortable in the Commons on Wednesday, mopping his brow several times while speaking.

While it is unknown if Mr Sharma has the virus, it has added to the row over virtual proceedings in Parliament.

Earlier this week, MPs voted to return to physical sittings in Parliament - with additional motions due later to allow members who cannot attend due to age and health issues to participate via Zoom and to vote via proxy.

But critics have said the motions do not go far enough, calling it "irresponsible" to return during the outbreak and saying it puts MPs, their families and their constituents at risk.

Mr Sharma was pictured in Downing Street on Tuesday, when he attended a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak in No 10. He then took part in votes in the Commons later that day.

The PM's official spokesman said those at the Downing Street meeting "were all 2m apart".

"Meetings in Number 10 are all socially distanced," he said.

If Mr Sharma has a positive coronavirus test "he will work with the test and trace service", the spokesman said.