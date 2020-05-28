UK Politics

Cummings 'might have breached lockdown rules' - police

  • 28 May 2020
Breaking News image

PM aide Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police say

