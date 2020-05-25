Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings to make statement on lockdown allegations
- 25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is to make a public statement and take questions over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.
Mr Cummings is facing calls from Labour and some Tory MPs to quit or be fired.
He travelled 260 miles with his family to be near relatives when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.
The PM has insisted his closest aide acted legally and within guidelines - but critics say the government's lockdown message has been undermined.