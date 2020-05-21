Boris Johnson 'will not face criminal investigation over Jennifer Arcuri'
- 21 May 2020
Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation into his dealings with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was Mayor of London, it is understood.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is due to publish its findings at midday after a 10 month review.
It was alleged Ms Arcuri received favourable treatment during Mr Johnson's time as Mayor due to their friendship.
Mr Johnson has always denied any wrongdoing.