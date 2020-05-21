Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an event in 2014

Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation into his dealings with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was Mayor of London, it is understood.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is due to publish its findings at midday after a 10 month review.

It was alleged Ms Arcuri received favourable treatment during Mr Johnson's time as Mayor due to their friendship.

Mr Johnson has always denied any wrongdoing.