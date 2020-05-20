The families of overseas NHS support staff and care workers who have lost relatives to coronavirus can stay in the UK permanently.

The Home Office bereavement scheme had previously only applied to certain professions, such as nurses.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has extended it to cover cleaners, porters and other low-paid roles after pressure from Labour and unions.

But a free visa extension scheme still does not apply to support staff.

Ms Patel said: "Every death in this crisis is a tragedy, and sadly some NHS support staff and social care workers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of saving the lives of others.

"When I announced the introduction of the bereavement scheme in April, I said we would continue to work across government to look at ways to offer further support.

"Today we are extending the scheme to NHS support staff and social care workers.

"We want to ensure families have the support they need and so this will be effective immediately and retrospectively."