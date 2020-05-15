Image copyright Getty Images

People fleeing abusive relationships will be able to apply to stay in the UK even if their eligibility is linked to the relative they fled from.

The government is proposing changes to immigration rules for people applying to the EU settlement scheme.

People's circumstances will be recognised alongside the time they have spent living in the UK already.

It is not yet clear how the applicant will prove they have been subject to abuse.

But the Home Office said support will be available for applicants and the process aims to provide flexibility and understanding of such circumstances.

Someone from outside the EU could potentially use the scheme if they entered the UK with a partner who is an EU citizen, who they have since left due to abuse, the Home Office added.

People already living in the UK have until 30 June, 2021 to apply. They need to supply proof of identity, such as a passport.

They also need to supply a proof of residency in the UK, such as a national insurance number.

Those who have been in the UK for five years or more are granted settled status, which means they can remain in the country indefinitely.