Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading MPs over advice to care homes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic on controlling infections.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that up until 12 March, care homes were being told it was "very unlikely" anyone would become infected.

The prime minister said "it wasn't true the advice said that".

Sir Keir has written to the PM to ask him to return to the Commons to correct the record.

A page on the government's website, which was withdrawn on 13 March, says: "This guidance is intended for the current position in the UK where there is currently no transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

"It is therefore very unlikely that anyone receiving care in a care home or the community will become infected."

In his letter to the Mr Johnson after the Prime Minister's Questions exchange, the Labour leader said: "At this time of national crisis it is more important than ever that government ministers are accurate in the information they give."

He added that: "I expect you to come to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity to correct the record."

It came as the prime minister announced an extra £600m to fight coronavirus infections at care homes in England.

Mr Johnson said the government had brought in the lockdown in care homes ahead of the general lockdown but that there was "unquestionably an appalling epidemic" in that setting.

He added that the number of causalities in care homes had been "too high", but that "the number of outbreaks is down and the number of fatalities well down".