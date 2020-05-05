Image copyright Imperial college london

Prof Neil Ferguson has quit his role advising the government on coronavirus after admitting "undermining" the messages on social distancing rules.

Prof Ferguson, whose advice led to the UK's current lockdown, said he had made an "error of judgment".

It comes after the Daily Telegraph reported that he had broken social distancing rules.

"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing," he said.