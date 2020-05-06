Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to reach 200,000 tests for coronavirus a day by the end of May.

The government announced it had hit its target of 100,000 tests on Friday, but that number has since fallen back.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said "capacity currently exceeds demand" and the government was taking steps to address that.

He said his "ambition" was to hit 200,000 tests "by the end of this month - and then go even higher".

He also confirmed that he would be setting out plans to begin lifting the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, adding that he hoped to "get going on some of these measures on Monday".